Care homes struggle with growing Covid challenges

JUST LIKE the SWAH, local care homes are struggling to cope with continued staff absences and the rising cases of Covid in the community.

Up until the end of December there had been 20 recorded outbreaks of Covid at care homes declared to the Western Trust. At the same time, homes in the Trust area were facing a severe staff shortage, with 619 staff currently unavailable, including those who were off on sick leave unrelated to Covid.

Dr Bob Brown, executive director of nursing and primary care and older people’s services, said the Trust was continuing to support both Trust-run homes and private run homes that have been affected by the staffing pressures and Covid challenges.

“Similarly to our hospitals, community staff are being affected by the transmission of Covid-19 making them unavailable to work due to Covid-19 related absence, a position that fluctuates and can affect different areas and services at any time,” said Dr Brown.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0