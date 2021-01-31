+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Dr Monica Monaghan

Cardiologist’s striking video watched over 100,000 time

Posted: 9:53 am January 31, 2021
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com
A SENIOR doctor has made an emotive appeal to Fermanagh people to follow public health guidelines as SWAH continues to fight the battle against the virus. 
Dr Monica Monaghan, consultant cardiologist at the South West Acute Hospital provided a behind the scenes look at what working on the front line is like at present. 
Speaking in a video uploaded to social media by the Western Trust Dr Monaghan reiterated, “Covid-19 is real”, as she noted incredibly ill patients were being admitted for hospital care. 
“It’s 7pm on Wednesday evening and this is day 10 in a row. I’ve just come from the Coronary Care Unit from assessing and caring for incredibly ill patients. I’ve also been to the Emergency Department where many patients are waiting on trolleys for beds within the hospital. And, have been assessing patients throughout the hospital. 
“I have also been involved in a number of meetings aiming to try to make beds free within the hospital for the patients who are coming in.
“Patients are incredibly sick, some requiring very high doses of oxygen and some on ventilators in the Intensive Care Unit. Staff are tired and I pay tribute to all of my colleagues, those at the front line in the care of patients with Covid and non-Covid conditions and those that make the operation of this hospital possible.” 

