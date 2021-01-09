+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Border bridge re-opens after work completed
Cllr John Coyle and Niall McCrossan of F P McCann on Roscor Bridge

Border bridge re-opens after work completed

Posted: 7:04 pm January 9, 2021
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com
IMPROVEMENT works on one of Fermanagh’s bridges has recently been completed. 
New timber decks have been installed on the Roscor Bridge near Belleek. 
A spokesman for the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) confirmed that the road had re-opened. “Roscor Viaduct, Belleek has re-opened following replacement of the timber deck. 
Re-opening of this local link brings welcome improvements for the community and those seeking to cross the River Erne with a much safer non slip surface now in place.”
This work has been welcomed by local councillor John Coyle who met on site with DfI and contractor F P McCann. “I think it was last done in 2014 and the timber that was used was not very hard wearing and the grip on it was non-existent.”
Cllr Coyle said he had raised the issue at a number of DEA meetings within the Council and through private lobbying with DfI officials.
“When Nichola [Infrastructure Minister] came into post then I raised the issue of the Roscor Bridge as a matter she needed to address.” 
Cllr Coyle revealed that funding of £40,000 had been secured. 
“I was pleased that notice of the work to be done was given at the beginning of December. I know this was an inconvenience for a lot of people because that bridge is used extensively by local people but since it has been re-opened it has been a fantastic addition. 
“There will be no noise and it will be hard wearing. It is a great thing to have done.”

