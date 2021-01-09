Border bridge re-opens after work completed

IMPROVEMENT works on one of Fermanagh’s bridges has recently been completed.

New timber decks have been installed on the Roscor Bridge near Belleek.

A spokesman for the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) confirmed that the road had re-opened. “Roscor Viaduct, Belleek has re-opened following replacement of the timber deck.

Re-opening of this local link brings welcome improvements for the community and those seeking to cross the River Erne with a much safer non slip surface now in place.”

This work has been welcomed by local councillor John Coyle who met on site with DfI and contractor F P McCann. “I think it was last done in 2014 and the timber that was used was not very hard wearing and the grip on it was non-existent.”

Cllr Coyle said he had raised the issue at a number of DEA meetings within the Council and through private lobbying with DfI officials.

“When Nichola [Infrastructure Minister] came into post then I raised the issue of the Roscor Bridge as a matter she needed to address.”

Cllr Coyle revealed that funding of £40,000 had been secured.

“I was pleased that notice of the work to be done was given at the beginning of December. I know this was an inconvenience for a lot of people because that bridge is used extensively by local people but since it has been re-opened it has been a fantastic addition.

“There will be no noise and it will be hard wearing. It is a great thing to have done.”