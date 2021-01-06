Boater Sean was a ‘friend of all’

TRIBUTES have been paid following the tragic death of keen boater Sean Drumm (69), who has been fondly described as a “modest gentleman” and “friend of all”.

The Corraquill Cruising founder is understood to have attempted to reposition a Dutch barge at his marina and while doing so is believed to have slipped on an icy surface and entered the water near Derrylin on Saturday afternoon, January 2.

The alarm was raised by an assistant who had briefly left Mr Drumm and returned to find the boat which was said to be half secured.

The businessman’s body was recovered from the water nearby following a multi-agency response. Local RNLI lifeboat crew were assisted by the Police and Community Rescue Service (CRS) volunteers.

A spokesman for Belfast Community Rescue Service said, “A short time after deploying divers located a body believed to be that of the missing person which was recovered to shore.”

Police say they are investigating the incident but that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The popular Teemore man will be fondly remembered among members of the boating community and for his involvement with Teemore Shamrocks.

A spokesman for the club extended condolences to the Drumm family as it was noted there was a palpable air of sorrow in the community following Mr Drumm’s death.

