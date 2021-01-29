April

Bridge Gymnastics

‘Bridge Gymnastics ventured to Shooting Stars Gymnastics in Derry to compete at the Northern Ireland floor and vault championships and returned with four gold medals.

Twenty four gymnasts qualified for the championships and the club had a very successful competitions with every gymnast placing top 4 in at least one of the events.

In the level 3 age 11+ category Jessica Johnson placed 1st in both the floor and vault, and became a NI champion.

In level 4 under 8s, Jessica Wills did the same placing 1st in both floor and vault and 1st in the All Around becoming our youngest NI champion aged 6.

In the level 4 age 10 group Eily-May Harkin placed 4th on vault and 1st on floor, and placing 1st in the All Around.

The final NI champion was Jasmine Swift in the Level 5 age 11-13. Jasmine reclaimed her title from the previous year while also increasing 2 levels. Jasmine placed 1st in floor, vault and All Around, becoming NI champion for the second year in a row.

Voting will commence on Wednesday 10th February.