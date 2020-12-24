Worried about your drinking? Seek help at Addiction NI

Are you worried about your drinking?

If so, you are not alone. In Northern Ireland, the over 50s are drinking more than any other age group, with one in four saying the pandemic has led to them drinking even more.

There are many reasons why people aged over 50 may turn to or increase their alcohol use. Loss of routine and sense of purpose, isolation and loneliness can all lead to drinking more as a means to cope. Also as people get older they are much more likely to drink at home, and pour much larger measures.

As we age our bodies are less able to breakdown alcohol and it is more likely older people will be prescribed medications that may not work properly when mixed with alcohol. So there are a number of risks related to alcohol as people get older.

If you are worried about your own drinking, or someone you care about, help is available. Addiction NI have just launched a confidential, freephone over 50s Alcohol Helpline with partners We Are With You, where you can get non-judgmental advice, guidance and support about your drinking from our expert advisors.

Call our helpline on 0808 801 0750 – we would love to help you explore your relationship with alcohol

We are open 12-8pm Monday to Friday and 10am-4pm at weekends.