Tragic road vitcim named
Tragic road vitcim named

Posted: 12:55 pm December 17, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

A male motorcyclist who sadly died following a road traffic collision just outside Fivemiletown yesterday evening was 21-year-old William Weir from the Maguiresbridge area. 
The collision, involving a black ZNEN motorbike and a silver-coloured Volkswagen Polo, was reported to police just after 6pm yesterday and occurred on the Belfast Road between Fivemiletown and Brookeborough. Police and other emergency services attended the scene. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are appealing to anyone who was on the Belfast Road around this time, and who witnessed the collision, or who captured what occurred on their dash cam, to call 101 and quote reference number 1559 of 16/12/20.
The Belfast Road, between Fivemiletown and Brookeborough, was closed for a time, but it has since re-opened.

