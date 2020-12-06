+44 (0)28 6632 2066
SCam

Stay safe online this festive season

Posted: 9:37 am December 6, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com
WITH the circuit breaker lockdown in force this week , many of us will be turning online for much of our seasonal shopping.
Whether you’re still staying local with your virtual shop or using international sites, or even enjoying some festive gaming, it is paramount to make sure you and your family stay safe online this Christmas. 
Detective Chief Superintendent Anthony McNally, who is working with the PSNI’s ‘Operation Season’s Greetings’, said whatever you’re doing online, there are steps you can take to protect yourself. 
“If you are already thinking about those Christmas purchases please use sites that are reputable and make sure the products you are looking at are genuine,” he said. 
“We want people and businesses to be extra cautious when grabbing those deals online – simple steps like double checking to see if the website and product is legitimate before making a payment, and also looking for any customer reviews which often act as a good touch point for safe online shopping.”

