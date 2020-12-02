Slight rise in positive local Covid number

WHILE there was a slight rise in the number of local Covid cases last week, the infection rate in the south of the county continues to fall.

There were 163 cases in the Fermanagh and Omagh area over the past seven days, with an infection rate of 139.5. That’s up from last week, when there were 154 local cases and an infection rate of 131.8. The majority of those who tested positive this week were aged between 20-59.

The good news is, in the BT92 area, covering Lisnaskea, Derrylin and Newtownbutler there were 29 cases in the past week, with an infection rate of 168.7 per 100,000 population. That’s down from last week’s 33 positive cases and infection rate of 192, and significantly down from the 88 cases and rate of 511.9 the previous week.

The highest local rise was in the BT94 area, covering Brookeborough, Tempo, Irvinestown, Lisbellaw and Maguiresbridge, there were 26 cases, with an infection rate of 161, up from last week’s 19 cases and rate of 117.6.

In BT93, taking in Belleek, Garrison, Derrygonnelly and Kesh, there were four positive cases, with a rate of just 35.5. That’s down from last week’s 11 positive case and, while not the lowest in the North, brings the area back down to among the lowest once again following a small rise in cases in recent weeks.

In BT74, covering Enniskillen, there 30 cases this week, with an

infection rate of 171. Last week there were 29 cases in the town, with a rate of 165.3.

At the time of writing there were 15 Covid inpatients at SWAH. One of these patients was in the hospitals intensive care unit. Sadly, there has been one more local Covid death this week, bringing the total now to 27.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007