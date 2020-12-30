Silent towns as lockdown strikes us again

The streets of Enniskillen were eerily quiet this week with next to no traffic and empty car parks.

Throughout the town were deserted streets with just a few retailers’ doors open. It is a sure sign that the latest lockdown restrictions have begun.

In normal circumstances the town would have been busy with shoppers milling around in search of a post Christmas bargain.

This year that hustle and bustle is just a memory as local people again step up to play their part in the fight against Covid-19.

This includes adhering to a 8pm curfew. As quiet as the streets were during the day, after 8pm all fell silent.

The new restrictions came into force on St Stephen’s Day and include the closure of all non-essential retail and hospitality.

Close contact services, such as hairdressers have also closed. These restrictions are to be reviewed after four weeks.

All but essential travel may have came to a halt at night time but Police shared reminders that they are still present and active in crime prevention.

Police were out and about over the festive period and shared updates via social media, from early morning patrols in Roslea to speed checks in Derrygonnelly.

