RUSH, Kathleen (née Devine), RIP, 25th December 2020, Moneyvriece, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at her daughter Claire’s residence, 67 Cavan Road, Castlederg, BT81-7UA. Beloved wife of the late Billy, RIP. Loving mother of Mairead, Alice, Michael, Pauline, Claire, Teresa, Owen and the late William, RIP. Cherished sister of Owen, Eddie, Colm, Gerald, Martin, Alice, Sr. Teresa (Tessie) and the late Patsy, Johnny and Bridget, RIP.

Please note due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19, the family home, funeral Mass and burial will be private.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects can do so as the funeral cortège makes its journey from Claire’s residence on Tuesday morning at 11.30 am. The cortège will be travelling via Blane Road, Mullinabreen Road, Killeter Village, Scraghey Road, Tirwhinney Road, Moneyvriece Road, arriving at Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney for Requiem Mass at 1 pm. Interment afterwards in Edenclaw Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam www.culmaine.co.uk

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Lewy Body Dementia. Cheques should be made payable and sent to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and entire family circle.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Our Lady of Lourdes Pray For Her