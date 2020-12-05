Rural residents one step closer to better broadband

WITH almost a third of homes and businesses in Fermanagh struggling with unworkably slow broadband speeds, news a major rural connectivity project has taken a stride forward has been warmly welcomed.

Last week it was announced a contract for the long-awaited £165 million Project Stratum, which is being funded with £150 million from the DUP’s former Confidence and Supply deal with the Conservative Party in Westminster, had been signed with Fibrus Networks Ltd.

The project is aimed at bringing ‘next generation’ broadband to areas, such as many in Fermanagh, with access to speeds of less than 30 megabits per second.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the announcement meant “we are one step closer to bringing next generation broadband services to those businesses and people who need it most.”

Minister Dodds said the contract with Fibrus offered speeds of up to 1gb to most premises in the target areas, which includes a lot of areas in rural Fermanagh.

It is hoped all the new connections will be fully implemented by March 2024.