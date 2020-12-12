Parents ‘fear for the worst’ at rural bus stop

FEARS have emerged over the safety of school children at a bus stop on the Dernawilt junction near Roslea, as parents ‘fear for the worst’ if action is not taken immediately.

“This is an accident waiting to happen. Is it going to take a tragedy for something to be done?” warned Jim O’Neill, of O’Neill’s Mace just opposite the Dernawilt bus stop.

“I have seen school children getting off buses in the pitch black and having to dodge lorries flying past them just to get across the road.

“When I first reported this issue three years ago, a small sign was put up that can’t even be seen by oncoming traffic and nothing has been done since.

“All we’re asking for is a standard sign to warn other drivers of the crossing, extra safety measures like a crossing patrol system, lights, and space to be allocated for parents to safely collect their children which a local land owner has already agreed to provide.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0