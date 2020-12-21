Nora’s voice hits the screens in children’s animation

A STAR IS BORN at Bunscoil an Traonaigh, Lisnaskea, as the voice of Primary 7 pupil Nora Flynn will hit our screens this Christmas through the children’s animation ‘Sol’.

Speaking on the honour, a spokeswoman from the school said, “We are so excited to see this beautiful animation, narrated by Emmy award winning actor Fionnula Flanagan and also features the voice of best selling author Myra Zepf.

Nora Flynn, pictured below, heard about the movie through her teacher Sorcha Ni Mhurchu. She was one of the lucky applicants and thoroughly enjoyed her time during the whole process from auditioning to recording, as Nora recorded her characters through Irish and English.

“Sol, a new children’s animation about grief, will be jointly broadcast by CITV, ITV Hub, ALL 4, My5, TG4, S4C and BBC ALBA on Monday 21 December.

“The 28-minute film made by Paper Owl Films aims to provide comfort to families who may have experienced loss, especially those who have lost grandparents, to bring some light on the darkest day, as the darkest year in modern times draws to a close.”

Jackie Edwards, Head of Young Audiences Fund said, “Sol is about remembering, with love, those we’ve lost, knowing we’re not alone and encouraging families to talk about their loss.

“Far too many children and young people are experiencing grief this year, and so we wanted to create a moment to pause and reflect, and for public service broadcasters to come together and co-transmit this special film to as many of this country’s young people as possible to support them to find light in the darkness.”

