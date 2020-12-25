+44 (0)28 6632 2066
St Paul's Primary School, Irvinestown on the BBC

Musical pupils make TV debut singing Christmas carols

Posted: 1:19 pm December 25, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
IRVINESTOWN pupils hit the small screen this week as their musical talent was broadcast into homes across the North.
The Primary 7 choir from St Paul’s Primary School was chosen to take part in BBC Newsline’s socially distanced Christmas carols.
Recorded outside in the playground the choir hit all the right notes with their rendition of ‘Love Shone Down’.
The pupils sang along to piano accompaniment and lots of practice had ensured that the musical dynamics were absolutely perfect.
Santa hats and festive characters were also part of the video which led to an extra festive feel for viewers.
There’s no doubt lots of proud parents tuned in on Monday evening to see the local stars make their TV debut.

Posted: 1:19 pm December 25, 2020
