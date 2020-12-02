+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

MOORE, Gillian Frances

Posted: 7:44 pm December 2, 2020

MOORE, Gillian Frances (née Ward) – December 1st, 2020, peacefully in hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Stewart, 39 Castlebalfour Road, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh and dear mother of Simeon (Ida), Gabriel (Carla), Daniel (Shelley) and Abigail Plewman (Daniel).

A Service of cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan on Friday, 4th December at 1.30 pm.

Please note, due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding Covid-19, the family home and cremation will be private with maximum of 25 attending the crematorium.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu, if desired to Palliative Care Unit, Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex, c/o Dowler’s Funeral Services, 7 Cherryhill, Gortacharn, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, BT92-OLE.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, Maeve and Martina, grandchildren Michael, Luke, Harry, Penelope, Felicity and all the family circle.

