MOHAN, Sean

Posted: 7:16 pm December 13, 2020

MOHAN, Sean – Saturday, 12th December 2020, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen.

Sadly missed by his wife, son and entire family circle.

Reposing at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea, today, Sunday from 5 pm until removal at 6.30 pm, to arrive at St. Mary’s Chapel, Brookeborough, for evening prayers at 7 pm. Sean’s funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and relatives at 11 am on Monday morning. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so at the funeral home or as the funeral cortège travels from Lisnaskea to St. Mary’s Chapel on Sunday evening, observing COVID-19 regulations and social distancing.

House strictly private.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Marie Curie Cancer Care, c/o Aidan Connolly Funeral Undertaker. If you wish to leave a message of condolence please use book below.

