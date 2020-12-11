MAGUIRE, Mary Brigid (Cissie) – Drumroosk, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, Thursday, 10th December 2020, peacefully in her 106th year. Dear sister of Una and the late Annie, Kathleen, Margaret, Lucy, Tommy (Sonny), James, Patrick, John Joe and baby Brian, RIP; sister-in-law of Patricia (Drogheda) and loving aunt of nieces and nephews Mary (Colm), Grainne, Una, Padraig, Nicky, Ann and David.

Remains will leave her home on Saturday morning at 9.45 am to arrive for 10 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

House strictly private please. Funeral Mass as per current Covid regulations and guidelines and on MCN Media St. Naile’s webcam.