GILLEECE, Margaret – Knockninny Park, Derrylin and formerly Tully, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 2nd December 2020, peacefully. Sister of Patrick, Brigid (Tapster), Anna (McGovern) and the late Teresa (McKiernan), Mary-Ann (Regan) and Sally (Young).

Removal on Friday morning at 10.15 am from the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Removal and Funeral Mass as per Covid-19 regulations and guidance.