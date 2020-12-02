+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

GILLEECE, Margaret

Posted: 7:46 pm December 2, 2020

GILLEECE, Margaret – Knockninny Park, Derrylin and formerly Tully, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 2nd December 2020, peacefully. Sister of Patrick, Brigid (Tapster), Anna (McGovern) and the late Teresa (McKiernan), Mary-Ann (Regan) and Sally (Young).

Removal on Friday morning at 10.15 am from the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Removal and Funeral Mass as per Covid-19 regulations and guidance.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA