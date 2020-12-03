Garda patrols continue depsite easing of lockdown

THE STRICT lockdown in the South may have been lifted this week, however those living on either side of Fermanagh’s border are still being urged not to cross it.

The Dublin government went ahead with plans yesterday (Tuesday) to lower its current level of restrictions from Level 5 to Level 3. This means that after six weeks of lockdown shops, gyms, places of worship and libraries have been allowed to open in southern counties. Later in the week, restaurants and bars that serve food will be allowed to open too, though ‘wet’ pubs will not.

However, with Fermanagh currently in the middle of a two week ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown, and those in the South still required not to leave their own county unless for an essential reason, travelling across the border is not advised.

Indeed, An Garda Siochana has said it will be continuing with its

Operation Fanacht, which saw hundreds of checkpoints along in the border and in border counties over the past month, will be continuing.

“While people are able to undertake more activities and travel wider from December 1, we all need to remember that Covid-19 is still with us and we should act accordingly,” said Garda commissioner Drew Harris.

“We all must continue to play our part by heeding the public health

advice. This is the best way of protecting ourselves, our loved ones

and our neighbours.”

