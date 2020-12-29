GANNON, Lucy – (Ballsbridge, Dublin and formerly Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, died Tuesday, 29th December, peacefully in the care of the staff at The Sisters of the Poor, Holy Family Residence Roebuck Road, Dublin. Beloved sister of Kathleen and Nuala, pre-deceased by her brothers Tommy, Frank, Willie and her sister Joan, RIP.

Lucy’s funeral Mass will be held on Thursday morning at 10 am in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount, Dublin, followed by burial afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh at approximately 2 pm.

Will be sadly missed by her sisters, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only please.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Lucy’s funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only.