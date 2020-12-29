+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

GANNON, Lucy

Posted: 8:55 pm December 29, 2020

GANNON, Lucy(Ballsbridge, Dublin and formerly Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, died Tuesday, 29th December, peacefully in the care of the staff at The Sisters of the Poor, Holy Family Residence Roebuck Road, Dublin. Beloved sister of Kathleen and Nuala, pre-deceased by her brothers Tommy, Frank, Willie and her sister Joan, RIP.

Lucy’s funeral Mass will be held on Thursday morning at 10 am in St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Sandymount, Dublin, followed by burial afterwards in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh at approximately 2 pm.

Will be sadly missed by her sisters, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only please.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Lucy’s funeral Mass and burial will be private to family only.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA