+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFODC Chairman Chris Smyth steps down
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

FODC Chairman Chris Smyth steps down

Posted: 8:22 pm December 1, 2020
By Emma Ryan
e.ryan@fermanaghherald.com

THE Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has resigned after six months in the role. 

At tonight’s monthly council meeting, Omagh UUP Councillor Chris Smyth announced his resignation from the role as Council chairman.

Cllr Smyth was nominated as Council Chairman in June while SDLP Councillor John Coyle nominated as Council Vice-Chairman.

Advertisement

Following Cllr Smyth’s resignation, UUP Councillor Diana Armstrong was nominated by the party to take up the role for the remaining six months. 

FODC Chief Executive Alison McCullagh said she can confirm that she has recieved the resignation of Cllr Smyth.

Due to Covid19 regulation, the monthly council meeting is currenty being held virtually.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 8:22 pm December 1, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA