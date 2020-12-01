FODC Chairman Chris Smyth steps down

THE Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has resigned after six months in the role.

At tonight’s monthly council meeting, Omagh UUP Councillor Chris Smyth announced his resignation from the role as Council chairman.

Cllr Smyth was nominated as Council Chairman in June while SDLP Councillor John Coyle nominated as Council Vice-Chairman.

Following Cllr Smyth’s resignation, UUP Councillor Diana Armstrong was nominated by the party to take up the role for the remaining six months.

FODC Chief Executive Alison McCullagh said she can confirm that she has recieved the resignation of Cllr Smyth.

Due to Covid19 regulation, the monthly council meeting is currenty being held virtually.