Emmett, Lisa and Michael on their way to hospital

Fermanagh couple welcome newborn on front lawn!

Posted: 9:12 am December 17, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com
IT’S not only Santa Claus who is taking part in home deliveries this Christmas, as one Fermanagh couple welcomed the very special gift of baby Michael Leavey – right on their front garden!
“Michael was born on his due date 9 December. I have another son, Sean, who is two years old at home and I was playing with him most of the day,” explained proud mum Lisa. 
“I did feel some cramps, but I put it down to Braxton Hicks. But after dinner we decided to leave Sean at a friends place just in case.
“I knew labour can take a while so I just pottered around the house and at 9am my husband called the hospital to let them know we were on our way. 
“As I walked outside I realised Michael was in a huge rush to meet us and there was no way I was getting into the car and Emmett my husband tried to get me back into the house, but baby Michael was born within minutes and arrived right there on our front lawn. 
“Emmett helped me deliver him and caught him when he came out. 20 minutes later the paramedics arrived, surprised the baby had been delivered already and once they checked Michael over, Emmett was able to cut his cord.”
Lisa who is from Newtownbutler and her husband Emmett Leavey from Derrylin, have been living in Brisbane, Australia, for nine years.  
Speaking on their new arrival and spending the festive season far from home, Lisa told the Herald, “Michael was a healthy 8.8lbs and so far is a happy, content little baby. We have loved having him and feel so blessed after the crazy year 2020 has been. 

To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

