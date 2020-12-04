Erne ladies so grateful for generosity of supporters

FERMANAGH ladies are on the hunt for silverware once again as they face Wicklow for the 2020 TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship this weekend.

While Covid restrictions will see the Erne ladies play to an empty

Parnell Park on Saturday evening, captain Courteney Murphy admits that this will not deter players from keeping complete ‘focus’ on the game.

Speaking to the Herald, the Kinawley player explained, “We’re

absolutely delighted to make it to the All Ireland final.

“It was one of our goals at the start of the year and at one stage it

didn’t look like we’d get the opportunity to play football at all.

“We’re so much more grateful now that we’ve the chance to win an All Ireland title and to finish the year on a high.”

When asked about the challenges caused by Covid-19 in the run-up to Saturdays final, Courteney revealed that social distancing measures had put ice on regular fundraising events which has had a financial impact on the team.

“Usually we’ve the opportunity to arrange fundraisers throughout the year but unfortunately with Covid that hasn’t been possible,” she said.

“Being in an All Ireland final brings with it extra costs so the ‘go

fund me page’ that was set up is a chance to just try and alleviate

those costs.

“Obviously it’s a very difficult time for a lot of people which makes

us extremely grateful for the generosity of those who have donated to our gofundme page.

“It is going to be a very different final with the restrictions that

are in place but we’re lucky that as players the management sort out the technicalities so our focus can stay on the game.

“Having no crowds is disappointing too but we’ll just have to create

our own atmosphere within the squad.”

Courteney added, “Hopefully these donations will go a long way into helping us prepare ourselves the best for our all Ireland final and we produce a performance that will end with silverware in Fermanagh.

“As a team we would like to thank some of the local people and

businesses that have given donations to our fundraising efforts so far.”

To donate, you can contact Karen McGoldrick, county treasurer,

directly on 07527883533 to donate via Bank transfer or instead visit gofundme.com and search for ‘All Ireland Funding’ organised by Dearbhaile McHugh.