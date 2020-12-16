Christmas caution urged as Covid cases continue to rise

AS COVID continues to run rampant in Fermanagh, with SWAH admissions soaring and a heartbreaking rise in local deaths in the past week, the community is being urged to be as cautious as possible this Christmas.

The current infection rate in Fermanagh is almost 180, just under the rate in London which was this week placed under a tier three lockdown, with the number of positive cases continuing to rise slowly but stubbornly.

With some local nursing homes now struggling to keep the virus at bay, there have been seven more Covid related deaths in the local area in the last week. That is a shocking rise considering there had been a total of 11 deaths throughout the pandemic up until the second surge began in October.

There are also currently 23 Covid patients at SWAH, with two in intensive care.

While it makes for grim reading following the recent two-week circuit breaker lockdown, and just a week before Christmas, one local doctor has urged the community to enjoy their Christmas but make sure to practice restraint.

Ederney GP Dr Brendan O’Hare said while the medical advice was that “Christmas shouldn’t happen”, the politicians making the decisions were “realists” and recognised people would continue to celebrate on Christmas Day.

“We have to be realistic and accept that people have been through a lot for an entire year, and one day is not too much to ask,” said Dr O’Hare.

“However, in saying that, we don’t want to see the health service overwhelmed. It is about minimising your contacts, it is about hugs, kisses and cuddles – please, this year, show some restraint.”