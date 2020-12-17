Call for review of ‘inadequate mental health funding’

FORMER Fermanagh MLA Richie McPhillips has called for inadequate mental health funding across the local area to be “reviewed urgently” as he vows, “people power and empathy can be a great catalyst for change” in relation to mental health and suicide prevention.

In response to the “overwhelming” support his family has received since the tragic death of his brother Michael, Mr McPhillips said, “Mickey’s death by suicide is a very sad way for anyone’s life to end. We as a family are no different to any other family, asking the question why did it have to end this way?

“The last eight months with the Covid-19 pandemic has brought greater pressures to people of all age brackets.

“From a governmental point of view and the budgetary point of view, this area of health care is still grossly under funded and needs to be reviewed urgently. Quite a few great organisations and individuals are doing their best to provide services to help people but they’re battling against the sheer size of a problem in terms of the numbers required to help.”

Speaking on the need for urgent action, Mr McPhillips said, “I believe we are going to have to refocus our energies in other ways to give people who are out there in trouble urgent help and fast.