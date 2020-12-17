+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineCall for review of ‘inadequate mental health funding’
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Richie McPhillips.

Call for review of ‘inadequate mental health funding’

Posted: 2:34 pm December 17, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com
FORMER Fermanagh MLA Richie McPhillips has called for inadequate mental health funding across the local area to be “reviewed urgently” as he vows, “people power and empathy can be a great catalyst for change” in relation to mental health and suicide prevention. 
In response to the “overwhelming” support his family has received since the tragic death of his brother Michael, Mr McPhillips said, “Mickey’s death by suicide is a very sad way for anyone’s life to end. We as a family are no different to any other family, asking the question why did it have to end this way?
“The last eight months with the Covid-19 pandemic has brought greater pressures to people of all age brackets. 
“From a governmental point of view and the budgetary point of view, this area of health care is still grossly under funded and needs to be reviewed urgently. Quite a few great organisations and individuals are doing their best to provide services to help people but they’re battling against the sheer size of a problem in terms of the numbers required to help.”
Speaking on the need for urgent action, Mr McPhillips said, “I believe we are going to have to refocus our energies in other ways to give people who are out there in trouble urgent help and fast. 

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

 

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:34 pm December 17, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA