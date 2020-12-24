Busy week for local drugs squads

BOTH the PSNI in Fermanagh and An Garda Siochana in Cavan have made a number of drugs seizures and arrests over the past week, in what has been a busy month for the authorities.

Among the most recent seizures were in Derrygonnelly, Lisbellaw and Cavan town.

The Police have said it has been “a successful few weeks taking drugs off our streets.”

Last Friday, for example, a local Police spokesman announced: “We continued our uninvited home visits yesterday [Thursday], in the Lisbellaw area along with the help of Erne East and Enniskillen Town Neighbourhood Policing Teams, as well as the Dog Section.

“This time our search under warrant resulted in the seizure of a quantity of Class A, Class C drugs and a large amount of cash.”

On Tuesday last, police in Derrygonnelly discovered what they said was “the remnants of a budding botanists enterprise” in the Derrygonnelly area. The property was searched by police under warrant.

“Amongst the seizures was approximately £6,000 worth of Class B drugs as well as a prohibited weapon, believed to be an irritant spray,” said a spokesman. “The equipment is retained by Police unit the court process is complete.”

