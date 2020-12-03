Businesses forced to ‘shut-up-shop’ feel let down

LOCAL business owners who have been forced to shut-up-shop once again due to Stormont enforcement’s have said they feel ‘let down’ during this pandemic, with many now in doubt over whether they can make a full recovery.

Lisnaskea chef and businessman Glen Cawley, blasted Stormont Ministers for ‘letting businesses down’ when they needed them the most during the outbreak of Covid-19.

Speaking to the Herald, Glen Cawley who runs Millar’s Restaurant and Coffee Shop said, “I’m angry most of the time because I feel that our government has let us businesses down.

“The hospitality is getting the blame for the spread of Covid-19 and

it’s clear to see that theory is totally incorrect when you see the

large queues outside shops with no social distancing.

“We businesses cannot not keep going from being opened for a few days at a time, then closed with such short notice that receive from our government.

“What makes this ongoing nightmare even worse is that there is

absolutely no financial help. I have lost one business already this

year due to the pandemic and I honestly feel that I am going to lose

another one at this rate.”

Glen revealed, “I don’t sleep well at night and it’s hard to keep my

heart in the business I still have when your government doesn’t

support you and are doing everything in their power to not be behind you through all of this.”

For self-employed beautician Natasha Higgins and owner of The Bliss Room beauty salon, she believes that the current restrictions on some businesses as opposed to others is ‘simply unfair’.

She questioned, “You can still walk about large shops and go on

holiday, but can’t go one to one with a hairdresser or beautician, who can clean after every single client can do track and trace where you can feel safe?

“Over the last lockdown I could have gone on holiday with my clients on a plane and shared an apartment but couldn’t do there treatment’s at home? Is no one asking questions anymore?”

Speaking about the lack of support she has received from the

Executive, Natasha said, “Some salons like myself only got paid last

week and still haven’t been told if we are getting money for the extra three weeks closed and do we have to fill out more forms?

“During the first lockdown I didn’t get a penny as I was under one

year self employed which is a joke and there was so many like me.

