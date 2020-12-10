Are you listening to Radio Maria?

“As Ireland’s gently growing Catholic Radio Station, and as one of 81 such stations around the world, Radio Maria has been extraordinarily providential for these trying times and is bringing tremendous solace and sound faith formation to a great number of people, thank God.

Most popular among our daily programming is prayer – the Holy Mass, Liturgy of the Hours and Rosary. There is of course a lively mix of chat and music each day, a plethora of interesting testimonies and stories of apostolates and local Church activity.

We are learning together how important the digital realm is in the work of evangelisation in the 21st century. It has been a great blessing for us to feature parish life, listener interaction and encouraging words of support from the Bishops in the North.

May I take this opportunity to extend the service of Radio Maria to all Fermanagh Herald readers and to wish you all the graces and blessings of this Holy Advent Season.

We seek to be a real support to people in these times and a voice of faith in your homes. Do please tell your friends about this great resource. God bless you always. Fr. Eamonn”