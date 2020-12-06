Andrea’s cutting her locks for Little Princess Trust

TEN year-old Andrea Keown from Garrison has made the decision to donate up to 14 inches of her hair to charity.

The primary 7 pupil at St Martin’s Primary School has never had her hair cut and when she decided the time had come to part ways with her long brown locks she wanted to ensure that her hair went to a good cause.

Andrea has decided to donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides free real hair wigs to children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through Cancer treatment or other conditions. Hair donated by generous people like Andrea is used to create wigs which are fitted at approved salons.

The inspiration for Andrea came from watching a TV programme where she saw sick children and decided that she wanted to do something to help.

In addition to donating inches of hair, Andrea is also fundraising for the charity. A target of £1500 has been set and to date hundreds of pounds has been raised thanks to the generosity of friends, family, neighbours, business owners and the general public.

Donations can be given to Andrea’s parents Barbara or Martin, or online directly via a Facebook fundraiser page entitled, ‘Martin’s daughter Andrea’s fundraiser for the Little Princess Trust’.

Andrea was due to have her hair cut on Saturday past, but due to current restrictions in place and the closure of close contact services, including hairdressers, a new date will be arranged.