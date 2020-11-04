Weekend online gigs raise over £3,000 for Marie Curie

TWO Fermanagh online DJs Conor McCann and Chris Crilly were totally

exhauxted on Sunday night after their marathon fundraiser for Marie Curie.

The weekend Facebook gigs proved a massive success with over £3,000

being raised for the charity.

But if you missed it you still have a chance to view and donate to the Marie Curie cause by linking into Conor McCann’s Facebook page, and having a bit of fun and of course donating.

Conor explained, “Between myself and Chris we had £800 in the pot after his show on Saturday evening. Then we got another £2,200 between my show on Saturday night and the Country Sunday.”

“It was just class and so many people donated so many different things around Fermanagh and further afield.”

One viewer donated a front car dashcam fitted to the value of £199 worth and and raised £125.

“It was a rip roaring success because we gave them £3,200 during the summer and now this £3000,” said Conor.

“The totals aren’tin yet, but the lines are still open for people to donate until Friday. You can still watch it on mys Facebook page,” he said, urging for more donations before it closes.

“The two of us are really over the moon with the response,” he added.

The concerts were in memory of Claude Maguire of TC Autos in Omagh, Conor’s uncle, who passed away earlier this year.

Conor went on, “It was a good thing to do over the weekend. We spoke about Marie Curie and the work that they do we had loads of fun, played good music and raised this amount of money.

“People came on and spoke about it, others dressed up as Michael Jackson and Halloween Gouls, all for a great bit of fun as well.”

The weekend was so successful that even during the show there were people messaging in gifts to raffle.

There was one man, Gary Dowd from Pettigo, who is in America, bought a

luxury hamper and donated it to the nurses in the SWAH. Another

offered a boat cruise for four people for four hours around Lough Erne.

“It just shows you the people in the county are so generous. These times are more uncertain and people maybe holding back a little about

spending, so it was a tremendous achievement. They still gave and gave

generously,” said Conor.

