WALMSLEY, William (Billy) – (formerly of Lisnaskea, Fermanagh, late of Peter Street, Drogheda), November 7th, 2020 at Sunhill Nursing Home, Drogheda. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Margaret (née Costello) and infant son. Fondly remembered by his loving goddaughter Siobhan Cashin-Smith (New York, USA), neighbours and many friends.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a small funeral service (max. 25 people) will take place on Tuesday, 10th November at 3 pm in Saint Patrick’s Church of Ireland, Donabate, burial on Wednesday, 11th November to St. Oliver’s Cemetery, Ballincollig, Co. Cork.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Saint Francis Animal Dispensary, 101 Tyrconnell Road, Inchicore, D8 or at http://www.stfrancis.ie/.

Those who wish to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, please leave your personal message in the ‘Condolences’ section below.