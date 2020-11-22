Vaccine news ‘more than we dared hope for’says local GP

A FERMANAGH GP has said the recent announcements on potential Covid vaccines are “an absolute game changer” that could very likely herald the beginning of the end of the global pandemic.

Dr Brendan O’Hare, who is the GP in Ederney and runs the Western Rural Healthcare group of practices, was speaking to the Herald earlier this week after a second successful vaccine was announced by US company Moderna, which trials showed is almost 95 percent effective.

The news came less than a week after a vaccine offering over 90 percent protection was announced by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Dr O’Hare said the research coming out of the trials, which combined involved up to 100,000 participants, showed “the vaccines are much more effective than we ever dared hope for.”

“A vaccine that is more than 90 percent effective is an absolute game changer,” he said, adding “absolutely minimal side effects” had been reported.

“If we can get a high uptake of this vaccine it will stop coronavirus in its tracks. It will create herd immunity, and we will return to normal life,” said Dr O’Hare, who lost his father to the virus last month.