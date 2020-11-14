Tributes to Shirley who was so ‘full of life and love’

MOURNERS lined the streets of Enniskillen on Wednesday to pay their respects to late mother of two, Shirley Rowland (nee Kee), aged 49.

Mrs Rowland died unexpectedly on 30 October at the South West Acute Hospital.

A a number of school children and teachers formed a socially distanced guard of honour to pay their respects to a valued member of staff.

Her husband Phil penned a moving tribute describing his wife as “the cog that kept the wheels turning”. He added, “As a husband I am lost for words, I have lost my beautiful wife, my love, my best friend, I am truly heart broken.”

Hundreds joined online as Covid-19 restrictions prevented mourners gathering in St Macartin’s Cathedral.

Shirley’s brother Paul, speaking at the funeral service said, “In dad’s words, we have lost our earthly guardian angel Shirley, safe with God in heaven with all the Saints, gone in the twinkle of an eye. He wanted the very best and she was perfect for the role.

“Dad has said to me many times ‘I wish it was me’, there’s a void in their hearts which will never ever be healed.

“We have got to try to come to terms with what happened but we are going to try to ensure that Shirley lives on in our hearts and minds and will never be forgotten.”

