Supporting the local economy

Dalradian’s existing suppliers across the region

Dalradian’s proposal for an underground gold-silver-copper mine in Tyrone will bring a substantial boost to the economy west of the Bann by injecting £750 million into the region. This includes the creation of 1,000 jobs, 350 directly by Dalradian and 650 indirect and induced in the local economy.

Over the last 10 years, Dalradian has already developed a supply chain of 375 suppliers across the region in a range of sectors. Post planning approval this supply chain will increase further, building more prosperity across Tyrone and the Sperrins over the lifetime of the project which will be a minimum of 20 years.

Companies currently supplying Dalradian work in the following areas: