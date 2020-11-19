Shop Local & Win £1,200 of Enniskillen Gift Cards!

STARTING in December, Enniskillen Shoppers will be rewarded for shopping locally. All you have to do is join “Mi Rewards” and every time you spend money at participating local businesses you will automatically be in with a chance of winning amazing prizes.

This new reward programme is brought to you by the team behind the hugely successful Enniskillen Gift Card, a unique way of giving the gift of choice while supporting local business.

Noelle McAloon, Enniskillen BID Manager, said “ I am delighted that Enniskillen will be the first town on the Island of Ireland to have a loyalty scheme that rewards shoppers for choosing local”

Local independent businesses in Enniskillen, including Advanced Beauty, Enniskillen Photoshop, Houstons and The Bees Knees to name but a few, are very excited to be participating in this new rewards programme,

To be in with a chance to win, all you need to do is register your debit / credit card with Mi-Rewards

Enniskillen. Every time you use that same debit / card you will receive a point for every £1 spent in a participating local business.

Once you accumulate 10 points you will gain one entry into the monthly prize draw.

You can register online at www.mi-rewards.com or download the Mi-Rewards App where you will also find the list of participating businesses.

Google Mi Rewards App

Apple Mi Rewards App

Whether you shop in-store, over the phone or online with any of the local businesses, every time you use the registered credit or debit card you will be earning prize draw entries.

To kick start, Experience Enniskillen is offering an amazing prize of £1,200 of Enniskillen Gift Card

plus an exclusive hamper from Erne Pharmacy – the perfect new year pick me up.

Prizes for 2021 include FREE carparking in Enniskillen for a whole year and a private food & drink tour for you and 5 friends with Enniskillen Taste Experience. Shop local for your chance to win!

To be in with a chance to win, it’s as easy as 1, 2,3!

1. LINK – Register FREE* to start collecting Mi Rewards points.

2. SPEND – At any participating Enniskillen businesses

3. ENTER – For every 10 points you earn, you will automatically gain one entry into the monthly draw