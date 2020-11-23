Racheal steps out in support of NI Children’s Hospice

LOCAL STUDENT Racheal Clifford is stepping out with family and friends

to raise essential funds for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The St Kevin’s College pupil showed a level of strength and determination that was well above her 15 years as she took to social media to highlight her desire to run 5K for one month in order to help those who need it the most.

“I just thought it would be great to take on this challenge and I knew in my heart that it was something I needed to, especially in the lead-up to Christmas when other families won’t be as lucky as others to spend it with their loved ones.

“This charity is something that is not only very close to my heart but it also means so much to my friends and family so it is great that we can all do this together,” explained Racheal.

Speaking on what prompted the Knocks schoolgirl into taking action, Racheal said, “I just thought now was the perfect time to participate as their is so much fear and anxiety across our community due to Covid and what the future may hold.

“So many charities just like children’s hospice NI have lost out on essential funding and cut vital services due to this pandemic and it was important for me to help in any way that I could.

“I can imagine how stressed the family and friends of these young sick children are, and who may be suffering more due to Covid restrictions.”

She added, “I am hoping that my donations will help support young children, doctors and nurses who are in need of money and extra support.

“It is such a special charity because they help families and their sick children during very difficult times, especially over Christmas.

“I feel that this challenge has taken off amazingly and I am overwhelmed by the support I have got with this challenge so far.

“I just want to thank everyone who has sponsored me so far and to everyone who has sent me messages, especially my friends Clare Kavanagh and Siobhan Flynn for helping me during my challenge.

If anyone would like to sponsor Racheal for this challenge, sponsor sheets can be found in McBrien’s Newsagents Lisnaskea and O’Neill’s Mace Dernawilt.

