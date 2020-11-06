Public urged to stay away from Remembrance Day events

THE public are being asked to stay away from this year’s Remembrance Service in Enniskillen because of Covid-19.

Instead the service will be streamed live to enable the public to share in the Act of Remembrance.

The Chairman of the Enniskillen branch of the Royal British Legion John Jones explained, ‘’Whilst we are endeavouring to mark this occasion poignantly and in accordance with current Government Covid-19 guidelines, to keep everyone safe and to comply with current restrictions we have to limit numbers attending the 11 o’clock Act of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen. It is therefore with a very heavy heart that I must ask the general public not to attend the ceremony at Enniskillen this year.”

He added, ‘’Whilst it is deeply disappointing that the ceremony will have no public attending this year, we can all still play a part in ensuring we mark the occasion appropriately.

Remembrance and the valuable work of the Royal British Legion continues during a year which we marked the 75th Anniversary of VE & VJ Day and the contribution of local WW2 veterans. We are encouraging people within our community to participate in their own personal moment of remembrance, whether that be watching the service online or pausing for the two-minute silence.”

Recently Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph in Enniskillen has included attendance by UK Government Ministers, the Taoiseach and representatives from United States and Polish Governments.

A risk assessment was prepared which currently limit the number of people permitted to attend the ceremony at the Cenotaph to a maximum of 15 people.

Remembrance Sunday will also have a special significance this year as it falls on the same date of the Enniskillen bomb in 1987 and arrangements are being made to enable relatives an opportunity to attend the Cenotaph immediately before the two-minute silence at 11am.

While the public are encouraged not to attend the service at the Cenotaph this year, they can arrange with the Royal British Legion to have their wreaths laid on their behalf.

The Service of Remembrance will take place at St Macartin’s Cathedral on Sunday 8th November at 11.15am and will be led by the Very Rev Kenneth Hall. It will be streamed online with a limited number of invited guests.