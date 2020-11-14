PE teachers left confused after mixed messages

PHYSICAL Education teachers across the North have been left confused

following on from a number of mixed messages from the Stormont Executive

which saw Education Minister Peter Weir implement a number of COVID-19

restrictions on the school subject, before making a complete U-turn on

the matter just 24-hours after the first announcement.

Francis Shaw, a PE Teacher at St Michael’s College, believes that the

timing of the Minister’s first announcement of restrictions was not very

fair on schools in giving them time to get prepared and he ponders

exactly what was behind the decision to implement restrictions on

outdoor sporting activities and to allow in-school classes to continue

as normal.

“The chaos surrounding the limitations on PE numbers, the way it was

communicated to schools on the morning of re-opening, the sheer

impracticality of implementing the guidance on the ground, and the hasty

retreat and reissuing of different guidelines just 48 hours later, all

speak of a Department and Minister totally out of touch with the reality

of the situation in schools.”

“The sheer ludicrousness of 25 or 30 children being ok sitting in a

classroom all day, but having to split into groups of less than 15

outdoors, to say nothing of what schools were supposed to do with the

remaining students, or how they would select who could and couldn’t

participate in each class would be comedic if it wasn’t symptomatic of

the type of confused and often nonsensical guidance which schools have

had to cope with since the start of the Pandemic. Thankfully our senior

leadership and the leaders in other schools have taken a practical and

common sense approach to PE since September, and that is greatly to

their credit.”

Last Tuesday morning, the Department of Education announced the decision

that they had secured a ‘legal change’ with no cap on attendee numbers

and Shaw believes that while this is a good relief for both teachers and

students across the country, he fears that the blanket ban on some

grassroots sports could have a very damaging impact on the health and

well-being of young people in years to come.

“Thankfully the reissued guidance was more sensible and measured but

quite why this was not what schools received in the first place begs

many questions of our so called ‘decision makers’. There is also the

hugely important question of the resumption on grassroots and schools’

sports as soon as possible.

“Many young people have missed out hugely on their sports for what is

now bordering on a full year with no clear evidence of the risks of

outdoor sports in particular provided. To give a few examples, the vast

majority of our athletes have not raced since last February, the

Ballinamallard U16 Team I help coach have played two competitive games

in that period and a whole cohort of U15 GAA players have had their

season completely wiped out by Covid restrictions.”

“When the NI Executive announce their decision on current restrictions,

due this week, I sincerely hope that competitive grassroots support,

obviously with appropriate restrictions and safeguards, will be allowed

again, or a whole generation will be lost to healthy physical activity,

with all the problems that will bring to the NHS down the line.

“Everyone in sport understands the need to protect ourselves and society

from Covid, but the lack of logic and evidence based decision making in

many of the existing restrictions, actually serves to undermine the

entire message and has been hugely confusing and damaging.”

