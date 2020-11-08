McCARROLL, Dermot (Dee) – 26 Rossview, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, died Saturday, 7th November 2020, peacefully in hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Paul and Mary McCarroll, devoted father to Niall (Mallie) and loving brother of Joseph, Kevin, Teresa Larkin (Ballyshannon), Catherine and pre-deceased by his brother-in-law John Larkin, RIP.

Reposing at his late residence until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Dermot will be sadly missed by his son, brothers, sisters, nieces Claire (Downey) and Louise (McGullion), nephews John and Martin Larkin, cousins and a large circle of family and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Dermot’s wake, funeral Mass and burial will be restricted to family and close friends only.

Those wishing to pay their respects to Dermot may do so along funeral route to the church. Dermot’s family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sad and sensitive time.