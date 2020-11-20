+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McAVINUE, John Tom

Posted: 7:17 pm November 20, 2020

McAVINUE, John Tom – Garvary, Derrylin, 19th November 2020, unexpectedly. Dear brother of Paddy and Michael.

Remains reposing at his home until removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, nephews, nieces, life-long friend Bridie, sisters-in-law and extended family circle.

House and funeral Mass as per Covid restrictions. All enquiries to Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh BT92-9AN.

