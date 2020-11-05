MARTIN, Thomas – (Raheny) late of Donagh, Fermanagh and Kitwe, 4th November 2020. Beloved husband of the late Keavsa. Loving father of Maureen and Raymond, brother of Patsy and the late Irene, Pappy, Terry, Albert, Sean and Brian.

Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Anna, grandchildren Aisling, Niall, Brian, Ciara, Kevin, Sean and Shane, and sister-in-law Dympna, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Tommy’s carers.