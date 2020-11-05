+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

MARTIN, Thomas

Posted: 9:54 pm November 5, 2020

MARTIN, Thomas – (Raheny) late of Donagh, Fermanagh and Kitwe, 4th November 2020. Beloved husband of the late Keavsa. Loving father of Maureen and Raymond, brother of Patsy and the late Irene, Pappy, Terry, Albert, Sean and Brian.

Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Anna, grandchildren Aisling, Niall, Brian, Ciara, Kevin, Sean and Shane, and sister-in-law Dympna, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Tommy’s carers.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA