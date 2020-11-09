Lunney trial faces delays

THE TRIAL of those accused of the horrific attack on Mannok (QHI) director Kevin Lunney last year may not go ahead as planned in January, due to a legal challenge.

Four men were due to go on trial in Dublin on January 11, accused of attacking Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on September 17,

2019.

Luke O’Reilly (66), of Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, Darren Redmond (25), of Caledon Road, East Wall, in Dublin, Alan O’Brien (39), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall and a fourth accused who cannot be named for legal reasons are all charged with charged with the false imprisonment and assault causing actual bodily harm on Mr Lunney.

Earlier this year the accused who cannot be named brought a judicial review to the High Court questioning the jurisdiction of the three-judge Special Criminal Court to try the matter.

The court heard on Monday that the other three defendants have now adopted the same position as their co-accused.

Having been abducted from his home near Kinawely on September 17, 2019, Mr Lunney was later found incapacitated on a roadway in Cavan by a passing tractor driver, having suffered a broken leg and been doused in bleach. Mr Lunney later told the BBC the letters ‘QIH’ had been carved into his chest with knife.

