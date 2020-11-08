Little hope  of rules for labour wards being lifted

HOPES for an intervention from Robin Swann to lift Covid restrictions on labour wards has been deemed “unlikely” as leading midwife union warns that rules must continue to keep “mothers and babies safe.”

The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) issued a plea to those calling for a blanket reopening of services to recognise the infection risks for pregnant women, newborns and other hospital users.

Birte Harlev-Lam, RCM chief explained, “So that we can keep everyone, every woman, every baby and every member of staff, as safe as possible, services are having to reduce the number of people coming into maternity departments.

“The RCM absolutely understand the frustration and in some cases distress that some expectant mothers and their families are feeling.”

Despite this, current restrictions that only allows a birthing partner to be present during active labour and up to one hour after birth, has taken a heavy toll on expectant mums in Fermanagh.

“I first realised that it wouldn’t be like any other pregnancy and birth when I had my first scan and nobody was allowed to come with me to the hospital”, explained first time mum-to-be Jessica McCabe.

“It is meant to be such a happy time for yourself and partner and yet the pleasure of experiencing the first scan together is taken away from you.

“At first it was very strange having to attend them alone, I always thought that I would have my partner with me to see the baby for the first time.”

The Newtownbutler woman added, “It is meant to be the most exciting and happiest time of your life and yet your partner can’t stay with you and your new baby after you have it?

“If I’m completely honest I think it’s a joke that they can’t be with you at all times especially when you are from the same household but you can go into a shop and do your shopping with people you don’t know or that don’t even wear a mask.

“It makes me anxious because it’s my first time being pregnant, to then be told that after I give birth my partner can only stay for an hour after.

“I don’t know how I will feel after giving birth and I’d like to have the support of someone being there for me.”