Keep it up Fermanagh! Covid cases starting to drop

THERE ARE signs of hope on the Covid front this week, with the number of local cases starting to go in the right direction again.

While there is still a long way to go, local efforts to get the virus under control have obviously been paying off, with the number of positive cases almost halving in the past week, falling from 240 to 133. The infection rate has also been slashed, from 205.4 to 113.8.

The BT92 area, which covers Lisnaskea, Derrylin, Newtownbutler, and Florencecourt, had one of the highest rates of infections in the north for the last few weeks. Thankfully the Herald can report that is no longer the case, with 33 positive cases this week and an infection rate of 192. That’s down significantly from 88 cases and a rate of 511.9 last week.

In the BT94 area, covering Brookeborough, Tempo, Irvinestown, Lisbellaw and Maguiresbridge, there have been 19 positive cases in the last seven days, with an infection rate of 117.6.

The BT93 area, which takes in the Belleek, Garrison, Derrygonnelly and Kesh areas, has had 11 cases, with a rate of 97.5.

In BT74, which covers Enniskillen, there have been 29 positive cases, resulting in an infection rate of 165.3.

In total, there have now been 2,033 positive Covid cases in the Fermanagh and Omagh area. The highest number of positive cases was in the 20-39 age bracket, however 19 of those who tested positive were aged 60-79, and 18 were over 80.

Sadly, there has been one additional Covid related death in the area this week.

There are currently 22 Covid patients in SWAH, two more than this time last week, however at the time of writing none were in the hospital’s ICU.

