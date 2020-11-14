Hundreds of pigs saved in Irvinestown farm fire

FIREFIGHTERS have been commended for bringing a fire on a farm near Irvinestown under control. Alongside swift action from those on the property hundreds of pigs were saved.

Nine appliances attended the incident, two from Strabane fire station and one each from Enniskillen, Irvinestown, Omagh, Dromore, Fintona, Clogher and Belleek fire stations.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed a call had been received at 3.59pm on Wednesday 4 November.

“Firefighters were called to a fire in a pig shed. The quick actions of those working on the property and the Firefighters meant that 559 pigs were rescued. Unfortunately one pig died during the incident.

“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reel jets, one jet and two short extension ladders to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition and the incident was dealt with by 7.53pm.”

Councillor John McClaughry said, “It is to be welcomed that pigs were saved. I would congratulate the Fire Service and farmers on their quick action. Thankfully nobody was seriously injured and only one pig died.

“Coming into this time of year it will be difficult for the farmer who has hopefully been able to get the pigs rehoused without further distress.”

