Fr Brian shocked to test Covid positive

FR BRIAN D’Arcy has spoken out about his experience of contracting Covid-19.

The Arney native said he fell victim to the virus despite taking every effort to stay safe.

“When it’s rampant in the community it’s hard to avoid it. Be warned. Be careful,” he said.

Speaking to the Irish Independent Fr Brian explained, “Someone I was in the same room with – properly socially distancing I should add – tested positive. I had no symptoms. I was feeling a bit off but I’d just had the anti-flu injection, I always have a mild reaction to it for a day or two.”

Out of caution he got a Covid test and received a positive result.

“That evening I was shocked by how anxious I became. I have underlying conditions and I’m no longer as young as I think I am. But it knocked me for six.”

Fr Brian said he found sleeping impossible due to coughing and when he did sleep he couldn’t wake.

The newspaper adds, “At 2am I was twisting and turning trying to find a comfortable position to ease the coughing. But I must have drifted off, because when I woke up I was lying face down on the floor of my room having tumbled out of bed.

“I was freezing and when I came to it was 4.30am. So at some point I rolled out of my single bed, fell at least two feet on to the floor and did not even wake.

“I still don’t understand how it happened. It’s frightening to be so out-of-control comatose.”

Fr Brian noted that he did not require hospital admission and has now overcome his initial Covid battle.

