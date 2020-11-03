+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
We Are Stronger Together Header

Enniskillen Foot Clinic

Service Offered:
Enniskillen Foot Clinic is a modern clinic with full disability access, ground floor and free on-site parking, conveniently situated on the Sligo Road just out of Enniskillen town.

We treat any foot and lower limb problems; from ingrown toenails, corns and callus removal to heel pain, achilles tendonitis and knee pain.

The clinic is open Monday-Saturday and follows strict health and safety measures to keep everyone safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Scaffog Retail Park, Sligo Road, Enniskillen
02866228030

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA