Encirc invests in its people as it looks to the future

ONE of Fermanagh’s biggest manufacturers plans to spend the guts of £1 million on a new staff training and wellbeing initiative.

Derrylin glass factory Encirc is to invest over £870,000 to help develop its employees’ skills as part of its new ‘Engage’ programme. The programme will train staff in project management and other manufacturing processes, as well as providing wellbeing support and a new apprenticeship programme.

Encirc managing director Adrian Curry said the company had been continuing to grow throughout the pandemic and the new initiative was part of its innovative growth strategy.

“During Covid-19 we have experienced continued strong demand for our glass bottles from the food and drink retail sector,” said Mr Curry. “We have been able to ensure the appropriate social distancing measures in our day-to-day manufacturing processes and our excellent team has been vital to our productivity during these times.

“Our growth strategy focuses on continuing to lead the container glass industry on both sustainability and innovation. To do this we are investing in rebuilding some of the largest furnaces in the world, as well as new systems, equipment and industry 4.0 technologies so that we can ensure increased capacity and productivity.

“Our people will be trained in innovative ways, such as using virtual reality and software to learn how to operate glass production lines. This will really support training and lead to a much safer and efficient working environment.”