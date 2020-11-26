Diversions in place as long awaited resurfacing begins

WHILE LOCALS commuting between Enniskillen and Omagh will be in for some traffic disruption this week, it is hoped the road works currently taking place on the A32 will be worth the diversions.

A £350,000 resurfacing scheme began on the Tummery Road at Drumharvey, on the Dromore side of the town, last Monday, December 23.

The works, which are due to last until December 4, weather permitting, will cover a 1.2km stretch from the speed limit of the town and will also include drainage and improvements to the Tullynicrin Road Junction.

The road will be closed each week day from 9.30am until 4.30pm, although local access will be maintained for residents. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and expect some delays.

A number of diversions will be in place.

Dromore-bound traffic will be diverted via Trillick and Ballinamallard, while Enniskillen-bound traffic will be diverted via Ederney.

A spokesman for the Department of Infrastructure said, “The Department has carefully planned these roadworks and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise inconvenience to the public. Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

“Completion of the first phase of the works by December 5 is dependent on favourable weather conditions. The Department will keep the public informed of any change.”

The spokesman added the road would need to be closed again in the new year to facilitate laying the final surface layer.

The work being carried out on the Tummery Road has been widely welcomed among local representatives, who have been calling for the entire A32 from Enniskillen to Omagh to be upgraded, particularly since it is the main access route to the South West Acute Hospital for many.

Earlier this year the Roads Service announce it was developing “a package of schemes” to improve the busy route, however warned motorists could be waiting a while for the improvements due to ongoing funding constraints.

For traffic information on this project and other road works visit www.trafficwatchni.com.

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007